C. Duncan Takes A Bullish Stance, Acquiring Teleflex Stock Options Worth $0

On May 7, Duncan, Board Member at Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), executed a strategic insider move by acquiring stock options for 0 shares.

What Happened: Uncovered in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Duncan, Board Member at Teleflex, executed an insider options move. This move consisted of acquiring stock options for 0 shares of TFX, granting Duncan the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $0.0 per share.

As of Thursday morning, Teleflex shares are up by 0.18%, with a current price of $122.3. This implies that Duncan's 0 shares have a value of $0.

About Teleflex

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2024 sales), interventional (19%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (15%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (7%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Key Indicators: Teleflex's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Teleflex's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 55.58% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Teleflex's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.08.

Debt Management: Teleflex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.49.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.8 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.9 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.58 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Teleflex's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TFX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TFX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.