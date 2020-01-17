C$ weakens amid risk currency moves will concern Bank of Canada

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback broadly rose and investors saw risk that the Bank of Canada would remark on the loonie's recent appreciation at an interest rate decision next week.
