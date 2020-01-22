C$ strengthens ahead of Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on Wednesday ahead of a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, but some of the loonie's gains were given up after domestic data showed inflation running close to the central bank's target.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.