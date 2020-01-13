C$ sticks to tight range ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing

The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, sticking to a narrow range as oil prices fell and investors awaited the signing this week of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China.
