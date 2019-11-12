C$ steadies near 1-month low, weighed by BoC's more dovish stance

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, holding near a one-month low it hit earlier in the day as the greenback broadly climbed and investors adjusted to the Bank of Canada's more dovish stance.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.