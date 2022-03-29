C$ steadies as investors assess Russia-Ukraine peace talks
* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2530
* Price of U.S. oil falls 4.4%
* Canadian bond yields rise across curve
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hopes for progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine offset lower oil prices.
The loonie
"There is some positive sentiment that is blowing into markets from Eastern Europe," said Simon Harvey, Head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "You are seeing that occur despite the fact that bond yields are rising."
U.S. stock index futures climbed and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell for a
second day. U.S. crude
Meanwhile, Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp
Ottawa is under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages, while the Liberal government's surprise power-sharing deal with the smaller left-leaning New Democrats will lead to heftier deficits and threatens to upend its promise to rein in runaway inflation.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
The 10-year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.