C$ steadies as investors assess Russia-Ukraine peace talks

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2530

* Price of U.S. oil falls 4.4%

* Canadian bond yields rise across curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as hopes for progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine offset lower oil prices.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2518 to the greenback, or 79.88 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2470 to 1.2530. On Friday, it touched its strongest level in more than two months at 1.2462.

"There is some positive sentiment that is blowing into markets from Eastern Europe," said Simon Harvey, Head of FX analysis for Monex Europe and Monex Canada. "You are seeing that occur despite the fact that bond yields are rising."

U.S. stock index futures climbed and the safe-haven U.S. dollar lost ground as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell for a second day. U.S. crude prices were down 4.4% at $101.28 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract.

Ottawa is under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages, while the Liberal government's surprise power-sharing deal with the smaller left-leaning New Democrats will lead to heftier deficits and threatens to upend its promise to rein in runaway inflation.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.

The 10-year touched its highest since October 2018 at 2.607% before dipping to 2.561%, up 4.5 basis points on the day.

