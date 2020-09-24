C$ slips to 7-week low as COVID-19 fears grip markets

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback

* Loonie touches a seven-week low at 1.3414

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.2%

* Canada's 10-year yield holds steady at about 0.560%

TORONTO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a seven-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors worried about another global economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic and Ottawa's pledge of further economic aid failed to lift the currency.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3395 to the greenback, or 74.65 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday level since Aug. 4 at 1.3414.

Global shares rose, with political stalemate in Washington adding to investor anxiety.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major exporter of oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude oil futures were down 0.20% at $39.85 a barrel as a fall in U.S. inventories last week was offset by the stronger greenback and a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Canada is also seeing a pick-up in COVID-19 infections. The Canadian government's vow to double down on pandemic-related spending will support activity but raises questions over a burgeoning deficit, economists say.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at about 0.560%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

