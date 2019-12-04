C$ rises to 1-week high ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-week high against the greenback on Wednesday, as investors grew more optimistic about prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal and awaited an interest rate decision later in the morning by the Bank of Canada.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.