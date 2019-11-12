C$ recovers from 1-month low amid hopes for trade reassurance

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from an earlier one-month low, as oil prices rose and investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on the outlook for trade conflicts.
