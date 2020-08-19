US Markets

C$ posts 7-month high as Wall St rally bolsters sentiment

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Canadian dollar climbed to its strongest level in nearly seven months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after a record run for stocks on Wall Street, with domestic data showing lower inflation doing little to halt the currency's momentum.

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback

* Canada's annual inflation rate in July falls to 0.1%

* Canadian wholesale trade increases by a record 18.5% in June

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to its strongest level in nearly seven months against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after a record run for stocks on Wall Street, with domestic data showing lower inflation doing little to halt the currency's momentum.

Stocks globally edged up as a record high for U.S. stocks outweighed simmering worries over a resurgence in coronavirus cases that could undermine a nascent recovery.

Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.8% at $42.53 a barrel on concerns U.S. fuel demand will face a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.2% to 1.3137 to the greenback, or 76.12 U.S. cents. It notched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 24 at 1.3133, helped by recent pressure on the U.S. dollar .

Canada's annual inflation rate in July fell to 0.1%, Statistics Canada said. That was less than the 0.5% rate that analysts had expected, while the average of the Bank of Canada's core measures dipped to 1.6% from 1.7%.

Separate data from Statistics Canada showed that Canadian wholesale trade increased by a record 18.5% in June from May as large parts of the economy reopened following closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had forecast a 10.0% increase.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year dipping less than half of a basis point to 0.561%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals, according to people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular