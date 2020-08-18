C$ posts 7-month high as investors weigh replacement of finance minister

* Canadian dollar rises 0.4% against the greenback

* Loonie touches its strongest since Jan. 27 at 1.3148

* Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.3%

* Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve

TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly seven months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly declined and investors weighed reports of who will replace Bill Morneau as Canada's finance minister.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will tap Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former journalist and his most trusted ally, to be his new finance minister after Morneau resigned on Monday, Canadian media reported.

Canada's budget deficit is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion this fiscal year. At about 16% of gross domestic product, it is the largest shortfall since World War Two.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3156 to the greenback, or 76.01 U.S. cents. The currency notched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 27 at 1.3148.

The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of other major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day, approaching its lowest level in two years under pressure from low yields and bleak economic data in the United States.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped but hung on to most of its gains from the previous session when it was supported by high compliance with production cuts from members of the OPEC+ producer group. U.S. crude prices were down 0.3% at $42.76 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year holding at about 0.580%. Last Thursday, it notched a two-month high at 0.642%.

Canada's inflation report for July is due on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

