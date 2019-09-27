C$ posts 11-day high, supported by BoC steady rate outlook

The Canadian dollar strengthened to an 11-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the Bank of Canada's willingness to keep interest rates on hold in the face of economic uncertainty helped "anchor" the currency.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.