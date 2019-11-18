US Markets

C$ posts 10-day high as investors weigh content of Trump-Powell meeting

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Canadian dollar rose to a 10-day high against the greenback on Monday as investors bet that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could increase prospects for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Most Popular