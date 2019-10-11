C$ posts 1-month high as jobs gain cements steady rate outlook

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after domestic data showing a much bigger-than-expected jobs gain in September supported bets for the Bank of Canada to keep interest rates on hold this month.
