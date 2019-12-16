C$ pares gains after posting 7-week high on U.S.-China trade deal

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near seven-week high against the greenback on Monday after a U.S.-China trade deal that could boost the global economy, but the currency gave up much of its gains as investor optimism was kept in check.
