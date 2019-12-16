C$ notches 7-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near seven-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a U.S.-China trade agreement buoyed investor sentiment and domestic data showed that home sales rose for the ninth straight month.
