C$ notches 7-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near seven-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a U.S.-China trade agreement buoyed investor sentiment and domestic data showed that home sales rose for the ninth straight month.

