C$ keeps to tight range as investors await Poloz for rate guidance

The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Tuesday, sticking to a narrow trading range as investors awaited guidance on the Bank of Canada interest rate outlook and weighed prospects of the United States delaying additional tariffs on China.
