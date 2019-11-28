C$ keeps to narrow range as investors brace for key GDP data

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, sticking to a narrow range as U.S.-China tensions rose and domestic GDP data loomed that could guide Bank of Canada interest rate expectations.
