US Markets

C$ holds near multi-week low as trade deal hopes ebb

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, holding near its weakest level since October as investors worried that a U.S.-China trade deal would be delayed and awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular