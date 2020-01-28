C$ holds near 7-week low as China virus threatens economic growth

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday, holding close to its weakest level in nearly seven weeks as investors worried that China's spreading coronavirus would drag on global economic activity.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.