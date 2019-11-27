C$ holds near 5-day high as investors embrace trade deal hopes

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding near an earlier five-day high as optimism that a trade deal would be reached between the United States and China helped support global stocks.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.