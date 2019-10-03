C$ holds near 1-month low as investors worry about U.S. slowdown

The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Thursday, hovering near an earlier one-month low, as data showing weaker U.S. services sector activity supported bets for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.