C$ hits 3-week low as jobs miss adds to rate cut bets

The Canadian dollar weakened to a three-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showing a surprise decline in domestic jobs added to pressure on the currency since the Bank of Canada shifted to a more dovish stance.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.