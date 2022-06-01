C$ gains for sixth day ahead of expected BoC rate hike

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback

* Touches its strongest since April 22 at 1.2625

* Price of U.S. oil increases 0.9%

* Canadian 10-year yield rises to a 2-week high

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

Canada's central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting.

The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), follows Canadian GDP data on Tuesday that showed buoyant domestic demand.

"The economy clearly retains some solid underlying momentum and policymakers have made clear that well above-target inflation is their primary focus," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "We remain bullish on the outlook for the CAD."

The strategists are targeting a level of 1.25 per greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, for the Canadian dollar in the coming weeks.

The currency was trading 0.2% higher on Wednesday at 1.2625, its strongest since April 22. It was on track for its sixth straight day of gains, after climbing 1.7% in May.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

U.S. crude prices climbed 0.9% to $115.67 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar gained against a basket of major currencies as global inflation worries flared anew.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 4.6 basis points to 2.936%, its highest since May 18.

