C$ gains for sixth day ahead of expected BoC rate hike

By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly six weeks against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as oil prices rose and investors awaited a Bank of Canada interest rate decision.
Canada's central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting.
The policy decision, due at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), follows Canadian GDP data on Tuesday that showed buoyant domestic demand.
"The economy clearly retains some solid underlying momentum and policymakers have made clear that well above-target inflation is their primary focus," strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "We remain bullish on the outlook for the CAD."
The strategists are targeting a level of 1.25 per greenback, or 80 U.S. cents, for the Canadian dollar in the coming weeks.
The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.
