US Markets

C$ firms as investors weigh potential U.S.-China tariffs delay

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Canadian dollar edged higher against the greenback on Tuesday as Canada, the United States and Mexico tried to finalize a North American trade pact and as investors weighed prospects of additional U.S. tariffs on China being delayed.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular