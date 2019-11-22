US Markets

C$ ends week lower as economic threat from rail strike builds

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, unable to reduce this week's decline as oil prices fell and a strike at Canada's biggest railroad threatened to weigh on the country's economic growth.

