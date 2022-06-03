C$ dips but posts 3rd weekly gain on soaring oil prices

(New throughout, adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices)

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday but was holding near its highest level in more than six weeks, as oil prices rose and robust U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2585 to the greenback, or 79.46 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest since April 21 at 1.2552.

For the week, the currency was up 1.1%, adding to gains in the previous two weeks, as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates by half a percentage point for the second straight policy meeting.

After such a strong run it was not a surprise to see the Canadian dollar take "a breather," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

"It's smashed through every single level, through the 200-day moving average at 1.2660 ... It's been on wheels, supported today by higher oil prices."

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted on Friday by expectations that OPEC's decision to increase production targets by slightly more than planned won't much affect tight global supply and by rising demand as China eases COVID restrictions.

U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% higher at $118.87 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of currencies after U.S. data showed that nonfarm payrolls rose by 390,000 jobs last month and wages grew solidly.

Canadian data showed that labor productivity fell 0.5% in the first quarter, the seventh consecutive quarterly decline, as growth in hours worked outpaced the growth in business output.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 11 at 3.076% before dipping to 3.068%, up nearly 7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Alistair Bell and David Gregorio) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/ (UPDATE 1)

