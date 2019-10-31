US Markets

C$ clings to monthly gain as sell-off on dovish BoC runs its course

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday as stocks and oil prices fell, with the loonie steadying after it was pressured the day before by a more dovish tone from the Bank of Canada.

