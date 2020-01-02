C$ clings to 2019 gains as Chinese stimulus boosts Wall Street

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Chinese stimulus buoyed investor sentiment, with the loonie holding on to its gains from 2019, when it was the top-performing G10 currency.
