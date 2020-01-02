US Markets

C$ clings to 2019 gains as Chinese stimulus boosts Wall Street

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as Chinese stimulus buoyed investor sentiment, with the loonie holding on to its gains from 2019, when it was the top-performing G10 currency.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular