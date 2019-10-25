BZUN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Baozun Inc (Symbol: BZUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.41, changing hands as high as $43.17 per share. Baozun Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BZUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BZUN's low point in its 52 week range is $27.81 per share, with $56.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.08.

