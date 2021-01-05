BZUN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Baozun Inc (Symbol: BZUN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.58, changing hands as high as $35.73 per share. Baozun Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BZUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BZUN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.19 per share, with $47.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.62.

