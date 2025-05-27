Stocks
$BZFD stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$BZFD stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,657,854 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BZFD:

$BZFD Insider Trading Activity

$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843.
  • ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843.
  • JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661

$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

