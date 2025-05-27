$BZFD stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BZFD stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,657,854 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BZFD:
$BZFD Insider Trading Activity
$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843.
- ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843.
- JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661
$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 1,321,370 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,814,518
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 681,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,819,412
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 391,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,045,857
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 312,866 shares (+148.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $666,404
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 262,123 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $558,321
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 225,069 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $479,396
- SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC removed 193,121 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,347
