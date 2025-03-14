$BZFD stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BZFD stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,659,035 of trading volume.

$BZFD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BZFD:

$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,008 shares for an estimated $140,837 .

. ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 69,008 shares for an estimated $140,837 .

. JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BZFD on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.