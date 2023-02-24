BZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Kanzhun Ltd (Symbol: BZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.66, changing hands as low as $20.40 per share. Kanzhun Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BZ's low point in its 52 week range is $9.745 per share, with $33.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.57.

