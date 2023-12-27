BZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kanzhun Ltd (Symbol: BZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.21, changing hands as high as $16.23 per share. Kanzhun Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.13 per share, with $26.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.