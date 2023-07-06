Bytes Technology Group (BYIT) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 607.51

The average one-year price target for Bytes Technology Group (BYIT) has been revised to 607.51 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 575.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 535.30 to a high of 672.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.94% from the latest reported closing price of 524.00 / share.

Bytes Technology Group Maintains 1.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bytes Technology Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYIT is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.96% to 27,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,708K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,323K shares, representing a decrease of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 19.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,635K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,571K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,517K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 1.39% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,535K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

