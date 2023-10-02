News & Insights

ByteDance's valuation slumps to $223.5 bln - The Information

October 02, 2023 — 04:08 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok parent ByteDance was valued at $223.5 billion in a new employee share buyback, about 26% lower than a year ago, the Information reported on Monday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

ByteDance is planning to buy at least $300 million worth of stock from current and former U.S. employees, the report said.

