ByteDance's valuation slumps to $223.5 bln - The Information

Adds detail on buyback in paragraph 3

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok parent ByteDance was valued at $223.5 billion in a new employee share buyback, about 26% lower than a year ago, the Information reported on Monday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of normal business hours.

ByteDance is planning to buy at least $300 million worth of stock from current and former U.S. employees, the report said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.