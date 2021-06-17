ByteDance's gross profit rose 93% to $19 bln last year - WSJ

June 17 (Reuters) - TikTok Owner ByteDance's gross profit surged 93% to $19 billion last year, while its net loss for 2020 totaled $45 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a memo.

The company's revenue last year more than doubled to $34.3 billion, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

