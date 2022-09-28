US Markets

ByteDance to add four directors to expand board to nine -SCMP

TikTok owner ByteDance will add four seats to expand its board of directors to nine, as U.S. regulators step up scrutiny of the company, the South China Morning Post said on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Shareholders approved the proposal at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, but it was not known if any board members are to be replaced, the paper added.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

