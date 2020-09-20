US Markets
WMT

ByteDance says TikTok Global plans public offering

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Se Young Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

China's ByteDance said on Monday that TikTok Global will launch a public offering of shares to enhance the corporate governance structure and transparency for the firm that will control the video platform's U.S. operations.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - China's ByteDance said on Monday that TikTok Global will launch a public offering of shares to enhance the corporate governance structure and transparency for the firm that will control the video platform's U.S. operations.

ByteDance said in a statement TikTok Global will also conduct a pre-IPO round that will leave ByteDance with an 80% stake in the firm. The firm said TikTok Global's board of directors includes ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming as well as Walmart's WMT.N chief executive and current directors of ByteDance.

The current plan for TikTok Global does not involve any transfer of algorithms or technologies and Oracle Corp ORCL.N has security access to TikTok U.S.'s source code, ByteDance said.

ByteDance also said a $5 billion payment reportedly to be made to the U.S. Treasury by TikTok Global is based on estimated income and other taxes the company will need to pay over the next few years and has nothing to do with the deal reached with Oracle and Walmart.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT ORCL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular