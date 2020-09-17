US Markets
ByteDance says proposal on TikTok still needs China, U.S. approvals

BEIJING, Sept 17 (Reuters) - ByteDance's proposal for U.S. software firm Oracle to become a technology partner in its TikTok app still needs approval from Chinese and U.S. officials, the company said on Thursday.

The proposal envisages Oracle ORCL.N becoming a "trusted" technology partner, while a source familiar with the situation said ByteDance is to hold majority ownership of TikTok.

The Trump administration, which has raised concerns that TikTok could hand American user data to the Chinese government, has ordered a ban on it by Sept. 20 unless it is sold to an American firm.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

