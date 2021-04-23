ByteDance says it has no recent plans for public listing

ByteDance said on Friday it had no imminent plans for an initial public offering (IPO) after it conducted a thorough study.

"We believe the company doesn't meet the public listing requirements," TikTok owner ByteDance said in a statement published on its Toutiao account.

