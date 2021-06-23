ByteDance rival Kuaishou's global monthly users reached 1 bln

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - ByteDance rival Kuaishou Technology 1024.HK, a short video app developer, has reached a total of 1 billion global monthly active users, Kuaishou chief excutive Su Hua said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Tencent-backed 0700.HK company operates Kuaishou for the Chinese market, and Kwai and Snack Video for markets outside China.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

