ByteDance rival Kuaishou files for Hong Kong IPO

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese online short-video company Kuaishou Technology filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday that could raise up to $5 billion.

The Tencent-backed 0700.HK start-up's listing plans come as rival ByteDance - operator of Douyin at home and TikTok abroad - has become a target of U.S. government concern over data security.

Reuters reported in September Kuaishou was aiming to raise up to $5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO as early as January, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.