ByteDance rival Kuaishou files for Hong Kong IPO

Contributor
Arpit Nayak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Chinese online short-video company Kuaishou Technology filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday that could raise up to $5 billion.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chinese online short-video company Kuaishou Technology filed for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday that could raise up to $5 billion.

The Tencent-backed 0700.HK start-up's listing plans come as rival ByteDance - operator of Douyin at home and TikTok abroad - has become a target of U.S. government concern over data security.

Reuters reported in September Kuaishou was aiming to raise up to $5 billion in a Hong Kong IPO as early as January, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arpit.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 3472;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters