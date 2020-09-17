ByteDance plans TikTok IPO if U.S. clears deal -sources

US Markets
China's ByteDance is planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should their proposed deal be cleared by the White House, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - China's ByteDance is planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should their proposed deal be cleared by the White House, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The filing of an IPO for TikTok Global, in which Oracle Corp ORCL.N would also own a stake, would be on a U.S. stock exchange and could come in about a year, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

