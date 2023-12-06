News & Insights

US Markets

ByteDance offers investors share buyback, valued at $268 bln-sources

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 06, 2023 — 03:43 am EST

Written by Kane Wu and Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Kane Wu and Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance is offering to buy back around $5 billion worth of shares from investors at a price that will value the company at about $268 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Chinese technology giant is offering to buy the shares at $160 each, the same price it offered employees last month.

One of the sources said the $268 billion valuation was about 10% lower than its value a year ago when it conducted a share buy back plan for investors.

The South China Morning Post first reported the news earlier on Wednesday. ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

ByteDance has been expanding into areas such as e-commerce but has started to retreat from a four-year foray into mainstream video games with a plan to wind down its Nuverse gaming brand, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.