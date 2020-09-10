ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

Sept 10 (Reuters) - ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Oracle Corp ORCL.N, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

