US Markets
ICE

ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global Times

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange, China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday, citing sources.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - TikTok's parent company ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange, China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters