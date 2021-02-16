ByteDance in preliminary talks to list TikTok in NYSE - Global Times

Feb 17 (Reuters) - TikTok's parent company ByteDance is in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange, China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday, citing sources.

