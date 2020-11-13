US Markets
ByteDance gets 15-day extension from U.S. order to divest TikTok -company

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday, the company said in a court filing Friday.

TikTok said it now has until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement. ByteDance has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc WMT.N and Oracle Corp ORCL.N to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S Treasury did not immediately comment on Friday.

