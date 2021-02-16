US Markets
ICE

ByteDance denies in preliminary talks to list TikTok on NYSE - Global Times

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday. The newspaper said earlier that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.

Recasts with ByteDance's denial of talks from Global Times tweet

Feb 17 (Reuters) - TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday.

"ByteDance responded Wed that the previous media reports over the company being in preliminary talks to list TikTok in New York was not true", the Global Times reported.

The newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ICE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters